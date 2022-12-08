East Mississippi Community College hosts 2022 fall commencement

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – The “pride” of East Mississippi Community College grew today.

Graduates from three different programs walked across the Mayhew campus stage to get their official paperwork.

These proud EMCC Lions graduated from the Adult Education program.

There were also ceremonies for the Surgical Technology and Nursing degree graduates.

EMCC hosts a fall commencement every year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter