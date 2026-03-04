East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle Career program students help schoolmates get ready for Spring Break

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Spring Break is just around the corner for many area students.

At East Mississippi Community College’s Golden Triangle campus students in the Career programs are helping their schoolmates get ready.

EMCC hosted a Spring Break Pit-Stop with several stations to help students get what they need before their week off.

Automotive students checked tires and got under the hood to check fluids and batteries. They also told students what they needed to have looked at before hitting the road.

Nursing Students provided Blood Pressure checks and mental health resources.

Culinary students and the folks from Sodexo brought the snacks, and Cosmetology students freshened up nails and hair for their fellow students.

The event helps students showcase the skills they’ve learned, and it demonstrates the variety of programs available, but that’s not the main reason the school does it.

“I hope they know that there’s value in being a student here, and that we genuinely care about them holistically, not just as a number, but as a student learning to be successful in the world. So, I hope they know that we care.”

EMCC Students will be on Spring Break from march 9th through the 13th.