East Union baseball falls short in 2A state championship

PEARL, Miss. (WCBI) — East Union baseball lost 9-4 to St. Andrew’s in game three of the 2A state championship series Saturday at Trustmark Park.

The Urchins took an early 3-0 lead in the third. Then the Saints tied things up in the fifth at 3-3. But things unraveled quickly for East Union as St. Andrew’s put up five runs in the sixth to take an 8-3 lead.

“We didn’t take advantage of opportunities,” East Union head coach Jamie Russell said. “We knew it’d be a battle and we didn’t get it done.”

The Urchins came up just a game short of a third straight state championship.