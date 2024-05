East Union falls to St. Andrew’s in Game 2 of 2A championship series

Pearl, Miss. (WCBI)- The Urchins had little trouble in Game 1 of the 2A championship series as they took down St. Andrew’s 5-0. Game 2 was a different story.

Thursday morning the Saints flipped the script, topping East Union 5-0 to force a series-deciding Game 3 on Saturday at 10 a.m.

If the Urchins can get it done in Game 3, they will clinch their third consecutive state championship.