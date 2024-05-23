East Webster baseball tops West Marion to win first state title since 2015

Pearl, Miss. (WCBI)- East Webster baseball topped West Marion 2-0 to secure its first state title since 2015. The Wolverines won the 3A state championship series 2-0 and never looked back after Kaleb Warnock’s RBI single. Warnock earned MVP honors and pitcher Carson Norwood tossed a complete-game shutout.

East Webster ended the season on a 13-game winning streak.

“I’ve grown up with this group of guys since I was really little. We know each other and have chemistry,” Norwood said. “We came together as a team, came together as a school, came out here and put it all together.”

“It’s unbelievable man. So many games I feel like we just need to get the bus there and they take care of the rest,” head coach Blake Hutchison said. “East Webster is all about baseball and they wanted this one so bad.”