East Webster sweeps Hamilton in regular season finale

Hamilton, Miss. (WCBI)- East Webster boys and girls basketball took on Hamilton to end the regular season. The Wolverines won both matchups, the girls won 61-48 and the boys took care of business 63-57.

Next up for both schools are the district tournaments before the road to Jackson starts with the playoffs. We will keep you updated with all the high school basketball action until champions are crowned.