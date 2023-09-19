Economic Development Administration to award $3M grant to EMCC

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The manufacturing and industrial service industries are set to receive millions of dollars of funding to support future professionals.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the department’s Economic Development Administration will award a $3 million grant to East Mississippi Community College in Scooba.

The money will be used to build a new industrial training facility on campus.

The facility will help train students in trades such as electrical technology, welding and fabrication, HVAC maintenance, and more.

The investment will be matched with $4 million in state and local funds. It is expected to create or retain more than 250 jobs.

