ECRU, Miss. (WCBI)- Police in Ecru are looking for 4 men accused of 2 different crimes.

Police say late Wednesday, several vehicles were broken into.

On top of that, Ecru investigators say the men were using credit cards in different Wal-Marts to get Visa money cards.

The 4 were seen driving at small red car in at least one instance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.