EDOH responds to the life-threatening wildfires in Los Angeles

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Eight Days of Hope in Tupelo is responding to the life-threatening wildfires in Los Angeles.

Over 180,000 people had to evacuate from their homes beginning Tuesday.

This disaster has left behind tens of billions in damage across the city.

Eight Days of Hope will be partnering alongside several churches in the Los Angeles region to provide essential supplies for those in need.

These churches will help with housing, transportation, food, and other items.

To help support those impacted, you can visit www.eightdaysofhope.com/donation.

