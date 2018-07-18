Education Commissioner touring Mississippi colleges

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The new Commissioner of Higher Education is spending his first 100 days in office touring college campuses.

Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., met with faculty, staff, elected officials and other community leaders at the University of Mississippi Tupelo.

Rankins is touring the area universities and colleges to get insight from those working day in and day out to help him do his job as Commissioner.

He says he wants to make sure each campus is progressing.

“I think it’s important to hear from the people that are here in the trenches, that work everyday with the students and do the good work of educating our young people here in the state and get their perspective,” said Dr. Rankins.

Tuesday he spent the day touring the University of Mississippi in Oxford.