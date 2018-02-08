SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Teamwork makes the dream work, not just in the classroom but on the court. Especially for a teacher and coach at Smithville Junior High School.

Jeremy Lucius is WCBI’s Educator of the Week. He’s also a basketball and football coach at Smithville Junior High. When Lucius is not breaking down algebraic concepts for 8th graders, he’s breaking down plays for his varsity football and basketball players.

According to Coach Lucius, teaching and coaching are very similar because they both involve practice and team work.

“We can go over practice tests and practice problems all the time but if you don’t take it from here to the test or hear to the game in basketball…then it’s not going to do us much good,” Lucius said.

Coach Jeremy has been teaching for five years.

