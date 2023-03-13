Educators work on grant to help families with childcare in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – While most students across north Mississippi are taking a break from classes this week, educators at the state level are working on a grant to help families with early childcare and education.

It’s called the Mississippi Childcare Transformation Project.

And the goal is to strengthen families by providing care to communities that most need it.

Almost half of all Mississippi’s children live in a childcare desert.

Without reliable childcare, working parents face challenges at their own jobs. And employers can’t count on a constant workforce.

This grant is more than $30 million. It will be handed out over three years. Part of the money will be used to create a support system for families and childcare providers. Childcare workers will be recruited and trained. And, there will be improved services for infants and toddlers, supporting the transition into kindergarten.

The grant is based on the strategic plan developed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Early Childhood Care and Development and other partners.

Funding will be provided through MDHS for childcare expansion opportunities. Those opportunities for childcare expansion grants will be announced in the upcoming months.

