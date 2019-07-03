Teen accused of stealing car, running from police

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teen was accused of stealing a car and running from police all on the same day will now be charged as an adult.

Devalon Ford, 17, of Tupelo, was charged with Grand Larceny, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Felony Fleeing.

Tupelo police tried to pull Ford over Wednesday for a traffic violation when he refused to stop, eventually crashing into a pole near the garden department of the Walmart West Main parking lot. After crashing, Ford continued to run on foot when he was eventually taken into custody in the 300 Block of North Forster.

The car Ford had been driving was allegedly stolen earlier that day from Joann Street.

Ford will be charged as an adult because of previous felonies.

His bond was set at $50,000.