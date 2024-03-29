COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A little bit of cloud coverage will be filling back in through the finish of our week, continuing into Easter weekend. However, this may be the best weekend we have experienced in a while.

FRIDAY NIGHT: High pressure from the past couple of days has moved off to the East and SE. Overnight, a few passing clouds will begin filling back in and across the state. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

EASTER WEEKEND: It is going to be an egg-celent Easter weekend. Both days are going to be reaching towards the 80 degree mark. Lots of sun with in and out cloud coverage. There should still be plenty of sun in the sky for our after church egg hunts. May want to be prepared though with some ice water after all of the running around! Mild lows, in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Lower 80s continues into the beginning of next week! Monday, clouds will be filling in a bit more heavily ahead of the rain chance Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, with potential for a severe weather threat. Stick with us through the weekend, as details start to agree more on timing and threats. After the rain, there will be a middle week cool down, back into the middle 60s.