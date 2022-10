Eight Days of Hope continues helping victims of Hurricane Ian

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo-based Eight Days of Hope are still in Florida helping with recovery efforts.

The group announced they have 100 volunteers and enough people and equipment to be at two different sites in Florida.

Volunteers from Eight Days of Hope will be in Florida through the 29th of this month.

