Eight Days of Hope plans on serving 20,000 meals over the next two weeks

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi ministry is feeding anyone who has been impacted by the coronavirus, especially if their business slowed or shut its doors.

Cheryl Reynolds is a longtime volunteer with Eight Days of Hope, helping people across the country, hit hard by natural disasters.

The Pontotoc County resident is now helping fellow Northeast Mississippians affected by the coronavirus.

“We’re making baked beans, chicken strips, corn on the cob, dinner roll, cookie, just a nice meal for people who can’t fix dinner tonight, if they are healthcare workers, or for whatever reason, we want to feed people who have a need,” Reynolds said.

For the next two weeks, a mobile kitchen is set up at the ministry’s national headquarters in Pontotoc County.

“Our goal is simple, we want to bring hope to those feeling hopeless and maybe a little joy right now to those who don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Steve Tybor, president of Eight Days of Hope.

Thousands of meals can be made daily, and delivered to those who need lunch or dinner.

Eight Days of Hope is partnering with another local ministry, The American Family Association.

“Sunday afternoon, I was sitting around, lot of people spending a lot of time at home, I was thinking, what can the church do, what can we do , what can ministries do to help people in need, I called up Steve and said, how about we feed families in Tupelo who are in need,” said Walker Wildmon, of the AFA.

AFA is underwriting the effort and providing the volunteers who will deliver meals to people’s doorsteps, to help follow CDC guidelines during the new temporary normal.

In fact, each volunteer has his or her temperature taken, before they can get to work. It reduces the need for person to person contact, while allowing volunteers to serve others.

“This is a practical way for the church to shine, that’s the sentence I’ve been using the last week, as I talk to churches following disasters, and new guidelines it seems like being put out every hour, something new is being shared, this is a great time for the church to lead, we want to play our part,” Tybor said.

Anyone needing a meal can click here and make the request.

People are asked to make their lunch request by 10 a.m., and for dinner, that request should be made by 3:00 p.m. Anyone without internet access can call 662-255-7565