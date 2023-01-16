Eight Days of Hope sends help to storm victims in Selma, Ala.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A volunteer organization based in Tupelo is sending help to storm victims in Selma, Ala.

Eight Days of Hope is deploying its Rapid Response team to Selma, Ala. to provide resources to people affected by the EF1 tornado that hit the area Thursday.

The group will go to Selma on Wednesday. Volunteers will provide heavy equipment, chainsaws, and laundry trailers.

They will also be on the ground helping local residents with the cleanup.

Eight Days of Hope is partnering with a church in the Selma area for the mission.

