Eight Lowndes County bulls perform in 2022 PBR World Finals

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A local stock contractor is grabbing the bull by its horns. Eight of them actually. Blake Sharp is a Lowndes County cattle owner and has a handful of bulls performing in the 2022 Professional Bull Riders World Finals.

Sharp’s love for his bulls is evident. We spoke with him during a Zoom interview on Friday, May 13th, “This bull here he’s love to be rubbed on and he’s honestly a gentle giant. He loves what he does. He’s extra-extra special,”

It’s a passion that sparked in between his football career at Heritage Academy and East Mississippi Community College, where he won a championship.

“I thought I was going to play at the next level one day but I signed with Louisiana Tech after that. I had a bunch of offers. I really just fell in love with the bulls kind of in-between high school and the end of my football career and I just made a living out of it. I fell so much in love with it and I just forgot about football and told that coach like a month before I was supposed to report that I wasn’t going to make it,” said Sharp.

Now, the full-time livestock owner of Sharps Bucking Bulls. Sharp has eight bulls from his camp performing in the 2022 Professional Bull Riders World Finals. And of course, it takes a lot of work from recruiting, selling, and trading, to training and feeding the animals. It’s a hard day’s work for this southern bull lover.

“We spend a lot of money on the feed but I feed them before I feed myself. I sure take a lot of time, effort, and everything it takes to look great and be ready to perform.”

Sharp credits his work ethic and success to where it began back on the gridiron.

“The effort comes from playing football and playing under Coach Buddy Stevens. He’ll sure teach you how to overcome stuff. There was nothing like playing for him and being undefeated and winning a national championship.”

With $1.2 million on the line for this year’s PBR World Finals, Sharp is confident his bulls will be ready but he won’t put a price on the care he has for his animals.

“It’s not about the money. I dang sure love these bulls more than the money, I’ll l tell you that. I love more than anything man. There ain’t nothing else I would rather do.”

Twisted Feather, Detroit Lean, Mr. Nasty, Vanilla Ice, Mike’s Motive, Gangster Rock, Chief, and The Sauce are the eight bulls in Sharp’s camp performing at the 2022 PBR World Finals.