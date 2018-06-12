Elderly lottery winner found stabbed to death in NYC apartment

NEW YORK — A 73-year-old man who had recently won $10,000 in a state lottery, and previously had other relatively small lottery wins, was found stabbed to death in his Bronx apartment Monday night, reports CBS New York. Owen Dillard’s body was discovered Monday night by his fiancée, who called 911, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found Dillard unconscious with stab wounds to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of a break-in or struggle.

Police have not said if they have determined a motive for his murder, but Dillard’s stepson told CBS New York that there were many in Dillard’s neighborhood who were aware of his recent windfall.

Neighbor Kayla Pagan described the scene when Dillard’s devastated family gathered at his apartment after his death.

“They were all heartbroken and crying. It was a traumatic experience for them,” Pagan said. “I was in shock. He was loved around here and I can’t believe someone would do that to him.”

It is not clear if police have a suspect in the case.