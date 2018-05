LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man will spend five years in prison for beating up his elderly mother.

Thomas Savely Jr. was sentenced in Lowndes County Circuit Court Monday on a Aggravated Domestic Assault charge.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County deputies were called to a home on Jess Lyons Road in July of last year.

Investigators say the woman had to get stitches but recovered.

Savely was also ordered to serve five years probation.