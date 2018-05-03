Elderly suspect sought in apartment complex shooting, police say

- Advertisement -

MILL VALLEY, Calif. — At least two people have been wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mill Valley, according to Marin County sheriff’s deputies. CBS San Francisco writes that police are looking for an elderly suspect who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Thursday’s incident happened just off of U.S. Highway 101.

The Mill Valley Police Department has asked residents to shelter in place, but that order was lifted.

Just after 5 p.m. local time, SWAT officers were seen setting of an explosive to break through a door of an apartment. There was no immediate word on what officers have found.

A spokesman for the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said the report of shots fired came at 3:24 p.m. local time. Deputies responded to the location and found a man and a woman with possible gunshot wounds.

“First deputies on scene grabbed the two victims and carried them out of the scene to waiting ambulances,” said Marin County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider. “Once they had the victims secure they started doing evacuations of all the apartments surrounding the apartment that we are currently fixated on.”

Tactical teams heading into apartment complex in Mill Valley where two people were shot. We’ve seen two armored SWAT vehicles come in within the last 15 minutes. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ZYcb4RcsrQ — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) May 4, 2018

The suspect was described as an approximately 80-year-old man wearing a white T-shirt, approximately 5-foot-5 and armed with a gun of unknown caliber.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.