Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25.

The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night.

She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and died just before 2:30 this morning.

MHP is investigating the crash along with Monroe County deputies.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter