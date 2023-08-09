Election night tradition was alive in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An election night tradition was alive in one northeast Mississippi county.

Hundreds turned out on the square in Pontotoc for an election night watch party. The tradition goes back as far as anyone can remember. Families, candidates, and supporters pitch tents, bring food and drinks, and visit while waiting for returns.

There was also a wide age range, from elementary-age students to senior citizens, enjoying the cooler-than-usual temperatures and the socializing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter