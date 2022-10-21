Elementary schools, Head Start Center get funding for more pre-K classes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Elementary schools and a Head Start Center in Lowndes are getting a financial boost to fund additional pre-K classes.

The Mississippi State Board of Education added Lowndes County to the Early Learning Collaborative Program.

The allocation will give Lowndes County School District and Coleman Head Start $550,000 a year to serve 11 pre-k classes. This adds 40 new students to the existing 180 students already being served in the Lowndes County area.

The ELC program was established to provide funding to local communities to successfully implement quality pre-K early childhood education and development services.

Individuals or corporations can also make contributions to the Lowndes County Early Learning

Collaborative.

