Elementary students join statewide reading challenge in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Elementary students are joining a statewide reading challenge.

All kindergarten through fourth graders are part of the initiative called “Mississippi Reads One Book.” The students will be given a copy of the book “The Lemonade War.”

Students are asked to read a chapter each evening with their families. There will be special activities and assignments in school related to the book.

Principal Natasha Cheeks said the goal is to show students across the state that reading is an adventure.

“Reading is very important and I am hoping kids will build their love for reading. It is one of the subjects we struggle with because kids do not want to read but if they find something they are interested in and give them background knowledge, I think they will enjoy it and we just want to build their love for reading,” said Natasha.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was one of the guest speakers at the rally, encouraging students to pursue the adventure of reading.

