Eli Manning discusses relationship with Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart attended the Manning Passing Academy this Summer, where he learned from Archie, Payton and Eli Manning.

Dart is entering his third season as the Ole Miss quarterback and is focused on bringing the Rebels to the College Football Playoff.

This camp is the first time former Ole Miss star quarterback Eli Manning got to spend a substantial amount of time with Dart but he is very impressed with him on and off the field.