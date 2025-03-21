Elliott Baptist Church members lend a helping hand

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) Elliott Baptist Church Member Bryan Carmical is loading up this side by side with food and water, for families who had severe storm damage over the weekend.

“There is always light in the darkness,” said Bryan Carmical, Elliott Baptist Church Member. “God gave us this opportunity and this privilege, so we have been out here giving back to the citizens.”

The National Weather Service confirmed that two EF-2 Tornadoes touched down in Grenada on Saturday, March 15.

“It came through around one o’clock that night, and everything just got quiet and then it got hot,” said Robert Holman, Lost his home to severe weather. “Things started to go every which way like a freight train coming through, and so we tried to get prepared, but we could not get outside because debris and everything was going everywhere.”

Robert and Mondello Holman lost everything they own. Today on March 21, they received free food and a mattress from Elliott Baptist Church members.

They said it is great to see a church stepping up to help during a time like this.

“It is an amazing blessing. said Mondello Holman. “I think they are doing a good job. It is an amazing blessing because you do not get that everywhere with finding people to help you out.”

Carmical said being able to help the community during a time like this, is what it is all about.

“Everybody has been very grateful,” said Carmical. “We have seen tears, we have seen smiles, we have had hugs too. It has been great to see the reaction from the community.

“It is great to see the smiles on their faces knowing we were able to give them that moment of peace through the darkest time of their life right now.”

Carmical said the church will continue to do things for families that were affected by the severe weather

