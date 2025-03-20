Elliott Baptist Church steeple ripped off from tornado

GRENADA, MISS (WCBI) – Missing ceiling parts, a blown-off shed, and loose tin. That is the scene at Elliott Baptist Church after the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-2 Tornadoes touched down in Grenada County on Saturday, March 15.

“It was hectic, every one of our phones was blowing up,” said Chris Whitehurst, Grenada County EMA Director. “My deputy director’s and everybody. Everybody wanted to know what was going on, and everybody wanted to know where to go, and we were trying to get that information out as quickly and as well as we can.”

“The damage to many places has been significant,” said Michael Peyton, Elliott Baptist Church Pastor. “There are many homes that are totally gone and totally lost, and we have several people in our area that have literally lost everything.”

Grenada County EMA Director Chris Whitehurst said the tornado also caused damage to 53 homes, three businesses, and one road.

The heavy rainfall and high wind even blew the steeple off the church.

“Our steeple has been ripped out of the roof, which has left a big gaping hole of about 5 by 8,” said Peyton. “We have a lot of other damage on the roof, which has caused us to have a lot of water damage inside the church.”

Parts of the ceiling have also begun to fall in.

Pastor of Elliott Baptist Church Michael Peyton said the damage is taking a toll on Sunday and Wednesday night services.

“It has put us in a predicament as far as our services go, but our people are very good and very understanding about the severity of what has happened,” said Peyton. “This has not happened here, and I have folks who have been here for 80 years that have said “preacher we have never seen this on this level” so it is new to us all.”

Whitehurst said three injuries have been reported from the tornado, and those injuries were minor.

