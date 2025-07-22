EMA Director announces retirement in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County is in the market for a new Emergency Management Director.

Kristin Campanella has announced her retirement from the position.

Campanella has served as EMA Director since 2017.

The announcement from the Oktibbeha Emergency Management Agency says, “Campanella will continue to serve in a new capacity, that *quote* allows her to remain connected to her calling, her community, and public safety”.

She has worked for Oktibbeha County since 2001.

