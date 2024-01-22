EMCC at Mayhew moves nursing program to former CMTE building

COURTESY: EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College’s nursing program will have a new home on its Mayhew campus.

The college said the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences will move into the former Center for Manufacturing Technology Excellence building.

Space in the Douglas Building, right next door, had been converted to accommodate more classrooms and labs for health programs.

EMCC said it needed the building to possibly expand its offerings and programs.

No timeline has been set for the $4 million project that will soon go out for bids.

Plans were also in the works to construct a new career technical building on EMCC’s Scooba campus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X