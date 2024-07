Pontotoc County deputies arrest man on robbery charge

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc County deputies made an arrest in a strong-armed robbery.

That’s the charge 20-year-old Dakota Lucas is facing.

He’s accused of taking $300 from the victim and threatening them with harm.

Investigators say the incident happened last week in the Randolph Community.

Lucas was given a $15,000 bond.

The Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Lucas while he was in jail.

