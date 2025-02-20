EMCC celebrates Black History Month through music and poetry

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lift every voice and sing.

East Mississippi Community College celebrates Black History with “A Tour of Black Voices in American History”.

The singer-songwriter, Anitra Jay, performed various pieces of music and poetry, dating back to slavery up to the modern day.

Some of her performances included stories of Harriet Tubman and poems from Langston Hughes.

“If we don’t know where we come from, then we don’t know where we’re going, so knowing our history and the people who made these impacts can help us to build a better future, working together to find freedom and unity,” said Jay.

Anitra Jay and her husband travel to different colleges around the South educating the students about black history through art.

EMCC was their fourth stop this month.

