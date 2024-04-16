EMCC Communiversity: Providing skills to gain opportunities

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Whether you’re looking to learn new skills to land a better-paying job, or you’re a manager trying to find a place that can train your workers, EMCC’s Communiversity has a plan to fit your needs.

The Communiversity boasts more than 40 Career Technical Education areas at its campus in Lowndes County.

There are one and two-year programs in a diverse range of fields from manufacturing skills to IT to welding, and even barbering.

The Communiversity even offers customizable training for companies that are in need of workers with specific skills.

And for students, the prospects are making the investment worthwhile.

“You know education now is so different. There’s so much out there, from going to a 4-year school and transferring, we serve that need as well. There are one and two-year Career Tech programs, and the great thing about Career Tech programs is that so many folks get hired after that two-year degree program. We’re around 80% or so of the students who come through get a positive placement in a related field,” said Communiversity Director Dr. Michael Busby.

The Communiversity also has transfer agreements with all of the universities within the IHL system that will allow those two-year degrees to count towards a related four-year degree.

