EMCC holds district-wide college fair for students

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – It’s time for the next step.

EMCC’S Communiversity held a district-wide college fair that invited about 1,200 students to attend from the six surrounding counties.

The fair highlighted the different programs and careers that the universities and colleges have to offer in the state.

Students were able to meet with each station to learn more about the different paths they can take after graduation.

“We obviously want all of our students to know how much we partner with the business and industry in the area by having programs that they can come and get great degrees and certifications and stay here in this area and work,” said Tawana Bouer, EMCC Director of Recruiting.

EMCC is hoping to introduce students to what these colleges have to offer, and show employment opportunities in the Golden Triangle.

