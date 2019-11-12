EMCC honors area veterans with ceremony

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – EMCC paid tribute to veterans with a special ceremony.

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Kelly with the Columbus Air Force Base was the guest speaker.

- Advertisement -

EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks said it’s important to take time to honor veterans, and he also hopes the event will inspire EMCC students to look into a career with the military.

“I think it’s a great career opportunity, and I hope that some may leave out of here today and they heard Lt. Colonel from Columbus Air Force Base speak and it’s a nurse… Maybe some of our nursing students here thought wow, I might want to join the United States military and go contribute to our efforts to our freedom. So, there’s great opportunity in the United States military,” said Alsobrooks.

Lieutenant Colonel Kelly is the Chief Nurse at Columbus Air Force Base.