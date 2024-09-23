Emcc hosts cooking for a cause competition

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With each serving of a spoon, a worry is taken away from some college students. “Cooking for a cause”, is a competition between several different chefs.

The best part is the students who judged the cook off also enjoyed a free meal.

“It gives them access to food on campus that they might not have access to or might not have the money to purchase, said Elizabeth Brunet, Marketing Specialist for Mississippi Campuses”

The event featured chefs from the Mississippi University for Women, Lion Hills, and East Mississippi Community College.

All of the of the food was based on ingredients from common food pantry lists

“This gives them an opportunity to know that they can make food and meals of anything in the pantry,” said Dwayne Brown, EMCC Executive Chef

EMCC students Bradford Worshiam, and Shikandria Robinson said not only did the competition allowed them to save money, but it also allowed them to save time on trying to find a meal in between classes.

“Here, you get like $150 on your student ID card, so stuff like this really helps because a lot of people already struggle with their student loans to come to college, said Worshiam” “On top of trying to pay for food and trying to pay for gas to drive to get food every day, so this definitely helps a lot”

“Saving funds is always good, when you do not have to spend that much, said Robinson. “I am very appreciative of free food”

“It costs ten dollars to eat here,” said Robinson. “So free food is very appreciative, I love it.”

EMCC Executive Chef Dwayne Brown competed in the competition, and said he knows how much of a struggle college can be on an 18–22-year-old. So, he’s happy to play a role in helping feed students.

“Aww man that is awesome to know that the kids enjoyed it, said Brown. “And to know that they are participating in this.”

This was the first “cooking for a cause” competition at EMCC.

