EMCC hosts Governor’s job fair at Communiversity in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of companies in the area were looking for qualified workers and EMCC is connecting them with potential hires.

The Governor’s Job Fair set up shop September 10 at the Communiversity.

39 businesses throughout the region met with job seekers. There were positions available in various fields including medical, construction, and manufacturing.

Organizers said this job fair even connects people with resources to get certifications and other skills to land the job they want.

“The is great. This type of environment if you realize you’re missing just one piece of the puzzle to gain the job you want for you and your family. That is why the WIN job center has a presence here today. That is why EMCC has a presence here today. Its job is very heavy job focused; but we’ve also got the training here that you can get set up for to receive those certifications that you may be missing for that job to better yourself and your family’s future”, said Adam Todd of the Governor’s Job Fair Network.

Some employers came prepared to hire on the spot today.

This the second Governor’s Job Fair this year at EMCC.

