EMCC hosts “Proud to be an American” event for Veteran’s Day

EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College honored the brave men and women on November 11, who protect and serve.

The school hosted a free public tribute to veterans on its Golden Triangle Campus at the Lyceum Auditorium.

The “Proud to be an American” show featured guest speakers and choir performances.

After the show attendees were able to enjoy a light lunch.

This was just one of many events happening around the Golden Triangle to honor veterans.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.