EMCC launches aerospace training that leads to jobs in industry

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – While it is still summer break for many college students, one group has spent their Summer getting training that could land them high-tech jobs.

East Mississippi Community College’s Aviation Manufacturing Technology Program offers training and certification necessary to begin working for aerospace companies like Airbus.

When it comes to landing a job in any manufacturing field, hands-on training can give you a definite edge.

East Mississippi Community College is partnering with Airbus and Flight Works Alabama to launch its Aviation Manufacturing Technology program.

The goal is to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to enter and advance in the aerospace industry.

EMCC Workforce Business Outreach Training Manager, Carlton Ray Hollis, said this opportunity can be a launchpad for those wanting a career in the field.

“Adding on these Aviation Manufacturing credentials through NC3 has given us the ability to expand our offer and create an entire program,” Hollis said. “So it is an entry-level program, but it gives people the skills that they need to get started in that industry.”

The 10-week course gives students training and over 15 certifications that can help them land full-time employment with Airbus Helicopters in Lowndes County.

The program, which is called Flight Path 9, also includes a paid internship for some students.

“It’s an intensive program, it’s 10 weeks, and you are going to get 16 credentials when you finish,” Hollis said. “You’ll also have the EMCC certificate of completion from this non-credit training. you are required to come in from 7:30 to 3:30 every day. They take a 30-minute lunch, but the rest of the time they are in classroom settings, lab settings, so they do a lot of theory and application.”

Students said the skills training is only part of the program..

“My experience is more how to become a better team, teamwork how to be more professional, learn a different ability and what’s their standards,” Student, Lemadrick Macon said. “You see what do they look for or expect from us, pretty much be classifies, be into tools.”

“Some of us know how to use tools some of us don’t,” Student, Hunter Gregg said. “But if we ever need help like with Lemadrick, if I don’t know how to use something, he is always there to help me out or if I have a question about something on a test, they are always there to help me out so you just figure out that they got your back so whenever you go there to Airbus you’ll have a sense of family before you even start there.”

Hollis said EMCC will continue to offer the types of training for industries in the area.

