EMCC nursing program receives donation from Baptist Memorial Hospital

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle is giving East Mississippi Community College’s Nursing program a financial shot in the arm.

Nationwide, hospitals are in the midst of a nursing shortage that has been made worse by professionals leaving the job during the pandemic.

BMH is doing something at the local level to recruit new nurses to its staff.

The Baptist Memorial Healthcare Foundation is donating 100 thousand dollars to pay for scholarships for EMCC nursing students.

Those who receive the scholarships will have to agree to work at B-M-H after they graduate.

Students interested in the scholarship program will have to go through an application and interview process at Baptist Golden Triangle.