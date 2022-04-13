EMCC offering summer tuition assistance of $500

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Some students at EMCC can earn up to $500 in tuition assistance this summer.

Students living in Mississippi and enrolled in at least six credit hours this summer will be eligible for the assistance, including the Maymester.

An additional $100 discount will be offered for the June term and another $100 for Sooba Residence Hall expenses for the July term.

The deadline to apply is June 15th.

Students can just simply apply for admissions and register for summer classes and a balance will be applied to their accounts.

The tuition assistance is funded through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, or HEERF, which was established in March 2020 as part of the CARES Act.