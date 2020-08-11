EMCC to Opt Out of Fall Football Season

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) — Five-time national champion East Mississippi Community College plans to opt out of the fall football season, a source tells WCBI.

The decision comes after the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges opted to delay the start of the Mississippi JUCO season to October 1st.

The MACC’s decision followed the National Junior College Athletic Associations decision to postpone fall athletics until the spring of 2021.

As of now, the Lions are the only team planning to opt out of football this fall.

EMCC is expected to make an official announcement Tuesday afternoon.