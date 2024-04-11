EMCC receives $1.5 million workforce grant

LOWNDES COUNTY, Mississippi (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College is awarded a $1.5 million grant.

The school is one of 16 colleges in the country to receive a U.S. Department of Labor grant.

This is a Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant.

It helps prepare students for good jobs and connects them to people who are hiring.

EMCC is the only community college in the state to receive money during this round of funding.

The money will help support three advanced manufacturing programs at the Communiversity.

It also helps recruit female and minority students to those programs.