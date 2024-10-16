EMCC receives grant for funding nursing programs on campus

EAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – East Mississippi Community College will have more funds to continue and grow its nursing program.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded EMCC with over $875,000 to expand its division of nursing and health sciences program on the college’s scooba campus.

The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the programs and to hire additional nursing instructors.

The grant award is part of a $68.2 Million Arc package to help fund 65 economic revitalization projects in 10 states: Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

EMCC was the only project in Mississippi to receiving funding through the Arc’s partnership for opportunity, workforce, and economic revitalization intuitive, better known as Power.

