Emcc receiving grant money to expand nursing program

SCOOBA, Miss. -(WCBI) East Mississippi Community College’s nursing program needs space for its current students.

Just a few weeks ago, the college learned the Appalachian Regional Commission sent it a lifeline in the form or an $877,000.

“That will go towards the expansion that we are doing and the renovations that we are doing to this building.” said Jamonica Johnson, Director of Nursing Programs. “And we will be able to offer more health science programs, and we will be able to expand our nursing program as well”

The renovations are set to begin in the spring and wrap up at the end of 2025.

Mississippi requires a 5 to 1 ratio of students to beds, as of right now, EMCC can only have 30 students enrolled in the program.

Director of the Nursing Programs Jamonica Johnson hopes the new and improved workspace will teach tomorrow’s caregivers and attract new ones.

“In order to increase enrollment, you have to have the space to house those students.” said Johnson. “So that will increase the expansion of the facilities, we will have more classroom space, more lab space, and we will hire more faculty to help educate the students.”

More students mean more nurses in the hospital system.

Those in the program now say more workspaces will open up their learning possibilities, such as giving them a better clinical like environment.

“The space will be bigger, and we can accommodate a lot more students, and everyone will not have to be crammed, because some people do not like people being in their personal space.” said Treasure Davis, EMCC Nursing Student. “Everyone will be more comfortable once we have more space.”

“I feel like it is going to beneficial because of supplies, like Treasure stated, we have to share supplies, but the grant will allow us to have our own supplies.” said Dyrekia Dooley, EMCC Nursing Student. “That will allow us to be able to manage better, more efficiently, and have better time management.”

Practical Nursing Instructor Princess Dawkins said when it comes to educating future healers, the more hands-on opportunities there are, the better the experience is for the students.

“We learned that a lot of the students here learn better when they are in the lab and actually doing something, so by expanding our space, it gives the students an opportunity to have a more hands on approach to nursing.”

EMCC was the only school in Mississippi to receive grant money.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X