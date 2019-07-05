EMCC student released from hospital, another recovering from surgery

According to EMCC Athletics, Keon Moore has been released from the hospital.

Jeremiah Braziel had surgery Thursday night and he is stable. EMCC Athletics said the surgery went well and that he will be moved out of ICU.

EMCC thanks the community for remembering him and his family, as well as Zae’s family and Keon.

This information was on EMCC’s Twitter page.

Authorities released the names of three EMCC football players involved in a fatal accident that claimed one life and injured two others.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms Zquavius Crain, 20 of Gulfport was the driver who died as a result of a one vehicle roll-over traffic accident at approximately 4:45 p.m Wednesday.

Two passengers, Jeremiah Braziel and Keon Moore, who are teammates of Crain’s at EMCC, were extracted from the vehicle and transported to Jackson via life flight.

The accident occurred on I-59 southbound at mile marker 132 just past the South Enterprise exit. According to Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, a 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling in the south-bound lane of I-59 when it exited the roadway on the left-hand shoulder by traveling into the median, then crossed back over into the southbound lanes before going into the nearby woods where it struck a tree and overturned.