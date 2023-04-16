EMCC summer course tuition will be cut in half

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Tuition costs at East Mississippi Community College are going down this summer.

EMCC is waiving half the tuition costs to in-state students for face-to-face and online classes during the 2023 Maymester, Full Summer, Summer Intensive I, and Summer Intensive II terms.

Reduced tuition costs will apply to for-credit academic classes. Students will be required to pay for course fees and textbooks.

EMCC’s executive leadership approved the initiative in late February.

Students will sign up for summer classes the way they normally would, but they will only be charged half the price of tuition.