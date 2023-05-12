EMCC ushers in new graduates at Golden Triangle campus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a busy day on the Golden Triangle Campus of East Mississippi Community College.

EMCC hosted two graduation ceremonies at the Lyceum Auditorium.

EMCC President Scott Alsobrooks was the keynote speaker.

Career Technical students crossed the stage Friday morning to receive their certifications.

Those taking part in Academic programs received their Associate’s Degrees Friday afternoon.

In a nod to technology, rather than printing out a list of graduates and their degrees, the school featured a QR code on the program that linked to a full list.

