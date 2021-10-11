Emcc workforce and community services division offer more programs

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI)- EMCC’s Workforce and Community Services Division offers more programs on the Scooba campus.

Courses include studies in Electrical Technology and Heavy Civil Construction.

Students who complete the Electrical Technology program will be awarded a certificate and will learn to install, maintain and troubleshoot electrical systems.

After completion of the program, students can attend the Communiversity to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree.

Folks in Heavy civil construction will learn to operate equipment used on road and bridge projects.

The next class is to be offered at the Communiversity in January 2022.