EMCC’s Golden Triangle Campus hosts pinning ceremony for LPN program

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Excited graduates walked across the stage at East Mississippi’s Golden Triangle campus for a pinning ceremony.

19 students completed the 12-month Practical Nursing program.

The program prepares students to practice under the supervision of a Registered Nurse, Physician, or Licensed Dentist.

Zabasjia Price always knew that health care was her passion.

“Well I always wanted to be in the healthcare field my brother has had sickle cell since birth and I got to experience a lot of hospital stays with him as he went through that,” said Price.

Now, the recent graduate of EMCC ‘s LPN program said she is excited about all the opportunities ahead of her.

“Well, with nursing I know there are a lot of fields you can go into and I like that you can just dip your toes into some of everything. You have endless opportunities each and every day,” said Price.

Jamonica Johnson is the Director of Nursing Programs and Associate Dean of Health Sciences.

She said there is an extreme need for nurses, and because of the pandemic, she has seen a shift in the healthcare field.

“Since the pandemic especially for our practical nursing students they have invited them back into the hospital setting because we do have an extreme shortage of nurses right now so this gives them the opportunity as well not to work in the nursing home and clinical setting but also back into the hospital setting as well to bridge that gap,” said Johnson.

Christy Harbour began her career as a CNA but quickly knew that she wanted to add LPN behind her name.

“I’ve had LPN touch my life so coming to this was my way to better my life for me and myself and to my family also,” said Harbour.

She said the 12-month program allows students to get out of the classroom and into the field faster.

“As the program is only a year long it is a fast track. We went through a class and some classes in two to three weeks and that was towards the end. We were having tests like every single day so being able to get through that and get out to work early,” said Harbour.

Like Harbour, many of those graduates already have jobs lined up after graduation.

She said the experience they got in the program will be beneficial when they start those jobs and if they decide to continue adding titles during their careers.

“That gives us experience for the ones that were never in the medical field before so that gives them experience and I feel like the experience will help in any program,” said Harbour.

Both the students and administrators say it’s important for any future students or nurses to remember their why and to take hold of all the opportunities that are ahead.

